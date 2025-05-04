Chevron meets profit estimates but cuts buybacks in Q2
04 May 2025 - 08:54
Chevron on Friday reported first-quarter earnings that met Wall Street estimates, but said it would spend less on share repurchases in the current quarter, reflecting the shaky economic outlook faced by Big Oil.
The company’s share repurchases this year could be between $11.5bn (about R212bn) and $13bn, said Chevron CFO Eimear Bonner, which would be in the lower end of the company’s guidance of $10bn to $20bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.