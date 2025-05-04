Activists accuse Anglo of toxic mining
Groups from Zambia and Chile voice their concerns at annual general meeting
04 May 2025 - 09:53
Mining giant Anglo American Plc has once again come under fire from activists who raised concerns about the impact of some of its operations on the environment, some dating as far back as the 1970s.
The mining giant faced accusations this week it had facilitated lead poisoning and contaminated water and soil in Zambia’s Kabwe region in the 1970s, a charge it vehemently denies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.