'The Wizard of Oz' gets an AI makeover
It begins with a tornado. Not the one that swept Dorothy out of Kansas in 1939, but a digital whirlwind that greeted an invitation-only audience for a preview inside the Sphere in Las Vegas — a 112m-tall dome where technology and storytelling collide with AI. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is not so much a remake as a reinvention, where AI both enhances the movie and expands its reality.
Business Times was there to witness a world first: a Hollywood classic transformed into a 270-degree immersive experience, using AI to go beyond the frame, literally and figuratively. The preview was the curtain-raiser to the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.