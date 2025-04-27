SEZs ‘hold the key’ to Africa’s trade future
Head of AfCFTA says continent must look to its own markets as Trump upends global trade with his ‘America first’ tariff regime
27 April 2025 - 09:17
Africa can develop its own market by granting tariff-free access to goods produced in the continent’s special economic zones (SEZs), which will help to insulate it from the impact of the US global trade war.
Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat, told Business Times that the weaponisation of trade and tariffs, along with economic nationalism, had “a materially adverse impact on the African continent”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.