Remote work hit by Rand volatility
27 April 2025 - 09:28
The volatility of the rand following the spat between the US and South Africa is presenting challenges for international companies looking to hire skilled South African professionals to work remotely.
Philip Nel, the risk manager for Kuda Forex, told Business Times that the quarrel between the two countries has introduced payment system volatility due to the rand’s fluctuations against the dollar. Still, inward-migration clients are shielded from that volatility...
