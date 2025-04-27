High hopes at Sibanye for US tax bonanza
But fingers are being crossed that Trump’s men will not undo credits lobbied from Biden administration
27 April 2025 - 10:28
Diversified mining and metals group Sibanye Stillwater is in line for a tax windfall of more than R4bn thanks to an amendment to US tax rules that will boost its loss-making platinum and palladium operations in that country.
The company is also reaping the rewards of the gold price rally, and for the first time since 2017, its profits from South African gold operations have exceeded those from local platinum group metals (PGMs)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.