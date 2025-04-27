Call for BP to change structure, oust strategy chief
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management wants oil major BP to replace its strategy chief and create separate units for upstream and downstream activities to improve accountability, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Elliott holds a little more than 5% of BP, placing the investor between other top shareholders BlackRock and Vanguard, according to LSEG data. BP's strategy, sustainability and ventures arm is led by Giulia Chierchia, a key architect of the company's ill-fated focus on renewables under previous CEO Bernard Looney. Chierchia joined BP from consultancy McKinsey & Company in 2020 as Looney's strategy chief...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.