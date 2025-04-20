Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line
Clicks pharmacy, which contributes 25.7% to total turnover, grew turnover by 9.2% to R4.7bn, driven by all scheduled medicine classes
20 April 2025 - 08:32
The demand for weight-loss products Ozempic and Mounjaro boosted Clicks pharmacy sales in the half year to February with the company expecting the momentum to continue given the increase in diabetes patients.
Ozempic, which has grown in popularity worldwide, is prescribed to diabetic patients to help them lose weight. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.