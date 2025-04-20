VAT pressure could hurt insurers
Old Mutual sees potential in East Africa, where there are prospects to grow market share after putting in three years of work to fix the business
20 April 2025 - 09:09
Insurance provider Old Mutual fears its clients could find it harder to afford their monthly premiums and meet other financial obligations if the VAT increase goes ahead on May 1.
“Premiums are not VAT-able fortunately, but [the VAT increase] puts more pressure on consumers in terms of monthly budgets and affordability, it is more concerning from the perspective of people's ability to pay their premiums than anything else,” CEO Iain Williamson said...
