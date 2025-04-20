Transnet strike standoff
Company says pay demands would bankrupt it, union warns of devastating strike
20 April 2025 - 09:31
The wage dispute between rail and ports company Transnet and its biggest trade union, the United National Transport Union (Untu), is intensifying.
In a note to staff this week, Transnet accused the labour movement of trying to push the company to the brink of bankruptcy with unaffordable wage demands, while the union warned of the devastating effect strike action would have on the company if its wage demands were not met...
