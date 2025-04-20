Steel in the eye of the tariffs storm
Stronger protection may be needed to spare local industry from dumping, says South African Iron and Steel Institute
20 April 2025 - 09:03
Finding alternative markets for South African exports under threat from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs is not a panacea for all sectors, and the country might have to consider imposing stricter protection measures to shield local industries such as steel from products dumped by countries with excess stock.
The South African Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi) said this week that seeking alternative markets for local steel could trigger a regional oversupply crisis as the industry continues to battle with imports from markets such as China...
