Lilly shares surge on promise of weight-loss pill
20 April 2025 - 09:29
Eli Lilly’s experimental pill led to weight loss of nearly 8% at the highest dose and lowered blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes in a late-stage trial, the company said this week.
Shares jumped 13.7% as the results of the long-awaited trial, the first of several under way on the pill, orforglipron, raised hopes of an effective and easy-to-use treatment reaching a market dominated by weight-loss injections...
