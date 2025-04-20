Exxaro 'confident' of leadership stability
20 April 2025 - 08:15
Mining company Exxaro says it is working to conclude an investigation into the conduct of the suspended head of coal operations, Kgabi Masia, as soon as possible.
Board chair Geoffrey Qhena said an independent legal firm was supporting the board in efforts to complete the probe as “quickly as thoroughness allows”...
