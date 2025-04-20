Agricultural tariffs a ticking time bomb
Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber, says SA needs to move rapidly to avoid reimposition of Trump tax
20 April 2025 - 09:02
South Africa has three months to secure favourable trading terms with Donald Trump or it could be game over in terms of agricultural exports to the US, says Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber.
“If after 90 days tariffs for us are not at the very least on par with our competitors in the US market — Australia, Brazil and Chile — we'll be pretty much out of the game as far as fruit exports to the US go.”..
