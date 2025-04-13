Surge in gold price fuelled by uncertainty
With the announcement of new tariffs by Trump, investors are once again turning to gold as a hedge against market instability
13 April 2025 - 08:20
Gold miners are set for further profitability after the price of bullion climbed to record levels due to trade tensions, persistent inflationary pressures and geopolitical volatility which continue to drive demand for the precious metal.
The gold price is 27% higher than it was a year ago and has rallied by 76% over the last five years. Its current spot price of $3,600 (R69.426) an ounce is helping gold producers to sustain marginal operations as higher prices improve profitability. ..
