SA plane maker hobbled by Trump decrees
Production at Sling Aircraft grinds to a halt as ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs hit
13 April 2025 - 08:19
A light aircraft manufacturer with factory facilities in the south of Johannesburg and in Alrode, Alberton, has found itself in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump’s global trade war.
Sling Aircraft is the maker of two-seater and four-seater light aircraft in the deregulated aircraft category. It operates from manufacturing facilities at Tedderfield Airpark in Eikenhof and the industrial hub of Alrode, where 480 employees — including aeronautical engineers and hundreds of factory floor workers — produce 15 airplanes and aircraft kits a month from scratch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.