GUGU LOURIE: It’s time to end Vodacom’s 25-year battle against Makate
After nine court losses, Vodacom continues engaging in legal manoeuvres while Nkosana Makate waits for fair compensation
13 April 2025 - 08:14
This past weekend, I rewatched ReMastered: The Lion’s Share, the heartbreaking 2019 documentary about Solomon Linda, the Zulu musician who composed Mbube (later The Lion Sleeps Tonight) in 1939. The documentary chronicles South African journalist Riaan Malan’s efforts to help Linda’s family secure fair compensation.
When Linda died in 1962, he had just $25 in his bank account, while those who appropriated his music and culture continued to smile all the way to their banks...
