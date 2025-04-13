Boosting start-up growth is essential for SA economy
Traditional incubation programmes need to rethink how they equip local entrepreneurs with the traits of their modern global expert counterparts
South African start-ups must prioritise global scalability and actively pursue international venture capital to drive the next wave of investment, job creation and economic growth. Strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem and fostering a culture of innovation could further boost local start-ups.
The traditional view of entrepreneurs depicts them as fearless visionaries who risk everything to challenge the status quo, achieving success through sheer grit and ingenuity. However, this traditional view is no longer sufficient. Traditional incubation programmes, therefore, need to rethink how they cultivate and equip local entrepreneurs with the traits of their modern global expert counterparts...
