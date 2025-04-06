No chemical boost for this growing market
06 April 2025 - 08:26
The local organic and natural products industry is expected to record double-digit growth in coming years as consumers increasingly prioritise health, sustainability and locally made goods.
Dominated by beauty products, which account for 60% of the total market, the industry is estimated to be worth R1bn and is expected to grow 13.25% by 2029, according to Qaanitah Dollie, Western Cape head of enterprise banking at Standard Bank. ..
