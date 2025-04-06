Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow
06 April 2025 - 09:28
Lesotho scrambled to put together a delegation on Friday to head to Washington to engage with the US on tariffs that risk wiping out nearly half of its exports in what could be a death blow to its economy.
The 50% trade tariff on the tiny southern African mountain kingdom was the highest levy on US President Donald Trump's list of target economies. Trump on Wednesday hit America's global trading partners with tariffs, upending decades of rules-based trade that campaigners have long said is exceptionally favourable to rich countries such as the US...
