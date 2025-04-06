It’s your money, claim it now
Services such as Paymenow and Jem HR are allowing wage-earners to break the shackles of getting paid only once a month
06 April 2025 - 09:21
The cost-of-living crisis has spawned a financial services subsector that gives South Africans access to a portion of their salary before payday.
In recent years, the earned-wages access sector has hooked employers with a solution that allows staff facing a financial emergency to draw some of their pay in advance, redefining the “archaic” once-a-month payment system in the labour market...
