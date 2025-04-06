Godongwana stays positive
Finance minister pegs growth at 1.9%, but economists says this will have to be revised
06 April 2025 - 09:31
Despite a hellish week of fresh US tariffs and the government of national unity (GNU) ructions rocking the markets, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is not budging from his positive economic outlook, which forecasts real economic growth at 1.9% in 2025, and 1.8% in the two outer years.
US President Donald Trump announced 31% “reciprocal” tariffs on South African imports, with the White House erroneously claiming that US goods entering South Africa were subjected to average tariffs of 60%...
