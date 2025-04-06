Copper 360 bullish on metal's future despite Trump policies
Company aims to ramp up production at Rietberg underground mine
06 April 2025 - 08:37
Emerging producer Copper 360 says establishing the Rietberg underground operations in the Northern Cape is among its top priorities in 2025.
CEO Shirley Hayes said Rietberg had its first hard-rock blast on ore in January — the first in 42 years at that site, which pointed to progress...
