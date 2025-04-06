Conferences boost L2D's hospitality sector
Group says 'positive trajectory' for hotels set to continue with SA's hosting of several large events, including G20 summit
06 April 2025 - 08:22
Increased activity at the Sandton Convention Centre has boosted the performance of neighbouring hotels, with Liberty Two Degrees' (L2D's) hospitality sector recording a financial performance exceeding expectations.
The owner of the Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton Garden Court, Sandton Sun and Sandton Towers recorded a 6.2% increase in hotel occupancy rates for the financial year ended December 2024, achieving 71.7% occupancy, up from 65.5% in 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.