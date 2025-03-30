US tariffs shake SA's auto industry
Local industry fears loss of exports to key American market
30 March 2025 - 09:08
The Trump administration’s 25% tariff on imports of vehicles and light trucks is bad news for South Africa’s auto manufacturing industry.
The measure announced this week is likely to override the tariff protection afforded by the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) and deal a major blow to the auto sector, which provides 116,000 highly skilled manufacturing jobs and 500,000 other formal jobs in the automotive value chain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.