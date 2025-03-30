Retailers scramble to improve loyalty rewards
Data shows increasing numbers of consumers seek payback when shopping
Consumers are increasingly using loyalty programmes, especially those linked to food and fuel purchases, to cushion themselves against the high cost of living, with 82% having used them last year. This is up from 76% in 2023, according to a report this week by Truth and BrandMapp.
“Loyalty programmes play an enormously significant role in combating financial strain for consumers. Loyalty programmes are the third most likely initiative that consumers will use to deal with the rising cost of living, behind cutting back on clothing purchases and going out less,” said Amanda Cromhout, founder and CEO of Truth and BrandMapp and author of the report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.