Godongwana pooh-poohs review of state spend
Some political heads will take their time to enact cuts, says finance minister
30 March 2025 - 09:04
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has rubbished assertions that reviewing government spending will automatically result in savings for the fiscus.
Briefing parliament on Friday, he said that while one spending review had shown the government was paying 45% above market prices for office rentals, cancelling these lease agreements was not easy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.