Amplats expects ongoing demand for platinum
Anglo-American Platinum, the world’s biggest platinum producer, is optimistic about the outlook for platinum group metals (PGM), noting that demand for battery electric vehicles has fallen short of expectations.
Amplats will demerge from parent Anglo American in June and has proposed a name change to Valterra Platinum, which has to be approved at its upcoming annual general meeting. The company told shareholders, investment analysts and journalists this week that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles would be around for longer than previously anticipated, giving a boost to the precious metal used to make catalytic converters for vehicle exhausts...
