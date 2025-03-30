Agoa cancellation a threat to citrus exports
30 March 2025 - 08:01
South Africa’s diplomatic rift with the US — which some experts fear could get the country kicked out of a trade pact allowing duty-free access to US markets for certain goods — puts an estimated 20,000 to 35,000 export-linked jobs at risk in the local citrus market.
Citrus Growers Association (CGA) CEO Boitshoko Ntshabele told Business Times that 9% of South Africa’s citrus is exported to North America as a whole...
