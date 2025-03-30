ADvTECH wins varsity breakthrough in Ghana
30 March 2025 - 08:04
ADvTECH is expanding Rosebank College to Ghana where it has been accredited as a university, with operations set to begin in September.
This is part of the private college group’s long-term plan to get its higher education institutions recognised as universities across the continent and in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.