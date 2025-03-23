US friction casts pall over local call centres
Meeting ambitious growth targets requires calm diplomatic waters, warns Business process outsourcing industry association
23 March 2025 - 08:52
The diplomatic rift between South Africa and the US not only threatens trade ties but could also undermine jobs in the call centre industry, of the key sectors that service US clients.
Business process outsourcing (BPO) call centres that handle customer care queries from around the world provide thousands of jobs in South Africa. But the falling out with Washington poses a threat. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.