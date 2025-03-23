ENTREPRENEUR
Turning trauma into a career
Tebogo Moche's Lunako Bontle, a combination of Tshivenda and Setswana words for beauty, is an organic skin and hair care range made for children
23 March 2025 - 08:06
After a traumatising experience for her toddler at a hair salon, Tebogo Moche set out to create products that could make hair care for children easier and less painful.
Today, she is the owner of Lunako Bontle Kids Salon, a space catering solely to children between the ages of two and 12...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.