MTN cuts capex in SA to R6bn
Overall, MTN is spending up to R35bn this year, with most of the money going to its Nigerian business
23 March 2025 - 08:22
MTN will spend just over R6bn in South Africa as it fights to regain lost market share in the prepaid segment, especially in two provinces where rivals gained customers seeking better value for their money.
That is down from the R9.8bn spent in the last financial year to December, with some of that money going to backup power at its towers to ensure uninterrupted coverage during power cuts. ..
