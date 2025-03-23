Investec to help sell Amsa’s non-core land assets
23 March 2025 - 09:06
Investec has been brought in to help with the possible sale of ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa’s) non-core land assets amid state efforts to keep the long steel business running.
An Investec spokesperson said the company is engaged to sell certain non-core and non-strategic land assets and the company is not engaged to sell the long steel plant in Newcastle...
