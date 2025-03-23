‘Investec to help find Newcastle buyer’
23 March 2025 - 09:06
Investec has been brought in to help with the possible sale of ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa’s) long steel plant in Newcastle amid state efforts to keep the business running, Business Times has learnt.
A source close to Amsa, who asked not to be named, said Investec had been brought in to facilitate the bidding process by parties who wanted to try to turn the business around and ensure it remained open...
