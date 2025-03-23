Google Cloud holds $90bn promise for Africa
As cloud providers reach for African skies, Google believes it can make a strong contribution to the SA economy
23 March 2025 - 08:46
Google is betting big on South Africa’s digital future, projecting $90bn (R1.64-trillion) in economic output resulting from its new Johannesburg cloud region.
“This is not just about tech companies; our cloud infrastructure supports health care, education, retail and financial services,” said Tara Brady, Google president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, at the formal launch of its cloud region — the industry term for major data centre rollouts — on Wednesday...
