Full steam ahead and damn the political torpedoes
Diplomatic discord will not mar B20, says Coovadia
23 March 2025 - 08:00
B20 sherpa Cas Coovadia says the organisers of the business version of the G20 enjoy a good relationship with their US counterparts and look forward to a smooth transition — despite the diplomatic discord.
Launched in Cape Town in February, the B20 will hold its summit in Johannesburg in November, alongside the G20 heads of state summit...
