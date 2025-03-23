Fihla’s pressing Absa to-do list
Incoming CEO has much to fix, analysts say, including the digital platform
23 March 2025 - 08:24
Challenges awaiting CEO-designate Kenny Fihla if he is to awaken the Absa “sleeping giant” include boosting its digital offering and retail banking division, analysts say.
Radebe Sipamla, co-portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, said Absa’s online presence was a big weakness. ..
