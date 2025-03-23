DRC conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy
23 March 2025 - 08:15
At his bar in Bukavu — a city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) overrun by rebels last month — Adolphe Amani dipped into his dwindling stock of beer to serve a table of thirsty customers watching a recent Sunday football match on his television.
But with his main supplier — the nearby Heineken-owned Bralima brewery — shuttered, he expects to close his doors within the week. “We can't hold out any longer,” said Amani, as match commentary blared through the nearly empty bar. “We can't pay the rent, electricity, water or our taxes.”..
