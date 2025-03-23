BIG READ
Cannabis sector to take Motsoaledi to court over ban
Outrage over ‘reckless and unscientific’ move against emerging industry in SA
23 March 2025 - 08:58
Operators in the cannabis sector have vowed legal action against health minister Aaron Motsoaledi over the ban on cannabis-infused food and drinks.
The controversial regulations to the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act were published on March 7, prohibiting the sale, importation and manufacturing of foodstuffs containing ingredients derived from cannabis, hemp, hemp seed oil or hemp seed flour...
