Budget’s welcome boost for aspirant homeowners
23 March 2025 - 08:19
Players in the property market have welcomed the more generous transfer duty exemption announced in the budget, saying it will benefit first-time buyers and give residential property sales a shot in the arm.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana raised the exemption from R1.1m to R1.21m as part of his efforts to cushion the effects of the 50 basis points VAT increase on consumers...
