Standard Bank downplays risks of Expropriation Act
16 March 2025 - 09:07
An analysis of the contentious Expropriation Act conducted by Standard Bank has concluded that the legislation does not threaten property rights.
Group CEO Sim Tshabalala said the application of the controversial law would not change the banking giant's lending policy or risk appetite. ..
