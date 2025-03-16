Retail report finds consumer spending flat as living costs rise
16 March 2025 - 09:09
Consumers spent R103bn in 2024 on food and liquor at independent traders, slightly less than the previous year, according to a report by market researchers NIQ South Africa.
In their “State of the Retail Nation” analysis for 2024, they said consumers spent nearly R637bn on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) through traditional and modern trade channels — a year-over-year growth of 3.4%, mostly driven by price increases rather than higher consumption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.