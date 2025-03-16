On the Attacq: property group has big plans
Waterfall City to get R3bn injection, including new hotel and 19-storey apartment block
16 March 2025 - 08:58
JSE-listed real estate investment trust Attacq is planning to spend R3bn in the sprawling Waterfall City, where demand for space is spawning new opportunities.
The property developer plans to build a new data centre, a conference centre with an adjacent hotel, a new Gateway east office building to complement the existing west wing, and a 19-storey luxury residential apartment block. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.