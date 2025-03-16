NetOil plans to restart refineries
Flagship project worth R182bn to be run by Orkela offshoot envisaged for Richards Bay
16 March 2025 - 08:12
He was an employee of a petroleum parastatal until his retrenchment in 2022. Now he is leading a company that hopes to support the government in turning South Africa from a net importer of oil and gas into a producer of more than 350,000 barrels per day and export powerhouse.
NetOil Green Energy COO Stephen Ncala said the company plans to support the PetroSA group of companies, with projects to help refurbish local refineries, improve logistical capacity to move products and even take over vacant fuel service stations, among others...
