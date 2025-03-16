ENTRE PRENEUR
Communication is key for township fibre outfit
16 March 2025 - 08:02
Investing in a small fibre company in 2008 paved the way for medical devices salesman Albert Oosthuysen to launch Net Nine Nine, a company bridging the digital divide by providing internet access in townships.
Oosthuysen was working as a contractor in the fibre network sector for companies that provided services in the suburbs, but not townships. So he started Evotel in 2015 to fill the gap. ..
