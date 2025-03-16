‘Audacious’ Amsa seeks cash and concessions
For country as a whole, much is riding on last-ditch talks with the DTIC and IDC aimed at keeping long-steels plants alive
16 March 2025 - 09:13
Last-ditch efforts are under way to save troubled steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa). Business Times understands that the company is seeking a R3.1bn rescue package to save its long-steel plants in Vereeniging and Newcastle where 3,500 jobs are on the line.
Amsa, in talks with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC), has requested a cash injection from the IDC, sources close to the talks said...
