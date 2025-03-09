Trump upsets energy fund applecart
09 March 2025 - 07:48
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expects the US government to stop contributing to multilateral projects aimed at helping emerging economies decarbonise their energy sources.
Speaking on the sidelines of the African Energy Indaba in Cape Town this week, he said the Trump administration’s exit from the COP21 Paris agreement comes as South Africa seeks funding to develop up to 420Mt of CO2 equivalent of green energy at a cost of about R1.5-trillion, money the country does not have. ..
