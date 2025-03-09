Thriving Spur group eyes greater growth
There are more tenders in the pipeline for more restaurants in hotels, says CEO Val Nichas
09 March 2025 - 07:58
Spur Corporation is exploring new restaurant locations locally and expanding further into the continent.
The owner of Panarottis, John Dory’s, RoccoMamas, and Doppio has opened Spur restaurants next to petrol stations, a non-traditional site for the brand. Doppio, which Spur Corporation bought more than a year ago, has secured a tender to open an outlet at MediClinic in Sandton, and will also open a restaurant in one of the Protea Hotels. ..
