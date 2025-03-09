Solid uptick in JSE’s fortunes
09 March 2025 - 07:44
JSE CEO Leila Fourie says the local bourse has a “reasonable” listings pipeline for the year ahead, reflecting a changing macroeconomic environment.
Speaking after the release of the JSE’s 2024 results, Fourie told Business Times potential IPOs include Virgin Active, African Bank, Fidelity Security and Coca-Cola. ..
